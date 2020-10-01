1/1
Doris (Steele) Herington
1936 - 2020
Memorial service for Doris Herington, age 84, of Farwell, Texas, is scheduled for 2:30 PM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Farwell Church of Christ with Jesse Cantu of Clovis, New Mexico and Casey Posey of Canyon, Texas officiating. Doris died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Farwell. She was born March 21, 1936 to Charlie and Ollie (McDaniel) Steele. She married L.C. "Buster" Herington in Clovis, New Mexico on November 7, 1953.
Doris was the Parmer County Tax Assessor for many years. She was a member of the Farwell Church of Christ. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Buster; her parents; 2 brothers; and 6 sisters.
Doris is survived by her three sons, Rodney Herington and his wife, Priscilla of Farwell, Texas, Keith Herington and his wife Treena of New Braunfels, Texas and Randy Herington and his wife, Judy of San Marcos, Texas; her daughter, Carolyn Johnson of Farwell, Texas; 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Farwell EMS, PO Box 338, Farwell, Texas, 79325 or Oklahome Lane Cemetery, 418 FM 1731, Farwell, Texas, 79325. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Farwell Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
