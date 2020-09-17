Private graveside service for Doris Irene Cooper, age 91, of Amarillo, TX and formerly of Clovis, NM, is to be scheduled at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM with Dean Thomas of Big Spring, TX officiating. Doris died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Amarillo. She was born January 28, 1929, in Rocky Ford, CO to Jacob Loyd and Manilla Mae (Brooks) Holcomb. She married Robert Cooper in 1952, and they were married for 44 years.
Doris was a beauty operator for over 45 years in Clovis. She moved into Wheatfield's Independent living in 2014, then into assisted living in 2018. She loved living at Wheatfield's because she loved to visit with people. Doris was a member of Central Baptist Church in Clovis and was active in Glory Choir, WMU and was in Charles Angels Sunday school class. She worked in the kitchen at church for several years until she retired. Doris was known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and would continue to make them until her health prevented her from doing very much cooking. She loved to eat out at fast food places, with Wendy's, Taco Villa and Dairy Queen as her favorites. Doris had a sweet tooth, loved her chocolate candy, especially from See's. Her children would try to keep her supplied with her junk food. Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cooper on February 9, 1996; her parents; and her brothers, Gerald Holcomb and Morris Holcomb.
Doris is survived by her children, Lloyd Dean Thomas and his wife, Pat of Big Spring, TX, Doris Jean Wickham and her husband, Jerry of Clovis, NM, Carol Ann Briggs and her husband, Marc of Midland, TX, Lynn Wayne Cooper and his wife, Janet of Temple, TX and Jon Lavon Cooper and his wife, Karen of Burleson, TX; her grandchildren, Tara Brooks (Thomas) and her husband, Sam of Ft. Worth, TX, Amy Patricia (Thomas) Butler and her husband, Jeff of Big Spring, TX, Stephen Thomas of Big Spring, TX, Gerald Dwyer Wickham and his wife, Christina of Amarillo, TX, Ryan A. Wickham and his wife Crystal of Clovis, NM, Brian Miller and his wife, Angela of Midland, TX, Aaron Miller of Ft. Worth, TX, Crystal Lynn (Cooper) Kuehl and her husband, Nicolas of Irving, TX, Kimberly Nicole (Cooper) Hohertz and her husband, Taylor of Houston, TX, Erica Jordan (Cooper) Beck and her husband, Mitchell of Temple, TX, Lacy Renae (Cooper) Studdard and her husband, Ryan of Cleburne, TX, Brittany Loren (Cooper) Bartlett and her husband, Austin of Burleson, TX; her 19 great-grandchildren; and her 9 great-great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, 2200 South Avenue I, Portales, NM, 88130 or the Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 2501 North Norris, Clovis, NM, 88101. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.