Funeral services for Doris Woolley, 88, of Portales, will be at 10:00 AM, Mon., Mar. 16, 2020 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Mason Davis officiating, assisted by Rev. Josh Fawcett. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Mike Woolley, Bill Woolley, Tom Woolley, Steve Davis, Zac Woolley and Jake Davis serving as pallbearers. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Youth Fund.
Doris Estelle Woolley was born Aug. 26, 1931 in Clovis, NM to the home of Emma Leola (Hedrick) and Augustus "Gus" Canipe, and died on the evening of Mar. 11, 2020 in Portales. Mrs. Woolley grew up in Clovis, graduated from Clovis High School in 1949. In 1945, Doris was one of the very first campers to attend Summer Bible Camp at Inlow. She was also a delegate to the very first New Mexico Girl's State which was held in 1948.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, 1950, she was married to Clyde Minor Woolley. They were blessed with four children, three sons and a daughter. While living in Clovis, she was a member of the First Baptist Church. After moving to Portales to make their home, she joined the Calvary Baptist Church in 1954, and was a member there for 49 years. In 2003 she moved her membership to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Woolley together owned and operated the Texaco Distributorship in Portales from 1963 until 1987. In addition to their business operation, they also farmed outside of town for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Wooley was an avid gardener, and an amazing cook. Every Sunday, the family could look forward to roast beef with mashed potatoes and gravy, and her famous homemade rolls, and it was always topped off with one of her delicious apple pies. She was devoted to her church family, and faithfully supported the youth in all of their mission trips and activities. She was "Grandma Woolley" to all of the young people. She was always working and helping in the kitchen for every fellowship meal or funeral meal. Mrs. Woolley will always be remembered for her sweet smile and her gracious manner.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mike and Donna Woolley of Portales, Bill Woolley of Portales, and Tom and Sue Woolley of Denver, IA; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Steve Davis of Portales; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Lawson, Garland and Dillard Canipe, three sisters, Lillian Bell, Bernice Jones and Dorothy Watkins, and by her beloved husband, Clyde who died Nov. 4, 2002.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020