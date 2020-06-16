Doristine Brooks-Jones, 51, of Lubbock, TX passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Viewing family only Friday, June 19, 2020, 2pm-5pm. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mission Garden of Memories.
Doristine was born August 16, 1968 in Greenville, MS to Flora Brooks. She worked as a caregiver. She loved listening to gospel music and attending family gatherings. Talking on the phone to her friends and family brought her great joy. Flora passed away when Doristine was 12 years old after her mothers passing her sister, Georgia adopted her and raised her.
Survivors include: her husband; Stephen Jones of Lubbock, TX, son; Brandon Brooks (Jocelyn) of Clovis, NM, daughter; Tia Osby (Eric) of Clovis, NM, three sisters; Mary Brooks of Clovis, NM, Georgbia Owens (William) of Fort Worth, TX, and Bobbie Pettway (Harry) of Brooklyn, NY, brother; Larry Brooks (Patricia) of Albuquerque, NM, brother-in-law; Joshua Ford of Clovis, NM, sister-in-law; Katie Bartee of Lubbock, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother; Flora Brooks, brother; Henry Brooks, sisters; Gloria Mae Brooks, Hertistine Ford, and Bessie Brooks, and nephew; Kevin Brooks.
She will greatly missed by those who loved her and those she loved.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.