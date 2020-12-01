Funeral services for Dorothy Varnell-Orendorff, 97, a longtime resident of Roosevelt County, will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Portales with Rev. Mark McAfee officiating assisted by Carson Fraze. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Steve McDaniel, Lance Fraze, Gary Fraze, Lyle Fraze, David Wayne Varnell, Daniel Caywood, Shawn Varnell, Clint Varnell and Matt Varnell serving as pallbearers.
Dorothy Dean (Chambers) Varnell Orendorff was born in Gorman, TX January 15, 1923, to the home of Arthur and Myrtle Chambers, and passed from this earth on November 25, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. She attended school in Eastland, Weslaco and Potosi, TX.
She was married to Estell Varnell September 2, 1939, in Abilene, TX. To this union was born seven children. They moved to Rogers, NM in 1947, where she resided until 1970, at which time she moved to Portales. She worked with the Pink Ladies at the old Roosevelt General Hospital and was active in the East Valley View Homemakers Club for several years.
On February 9, 1953, she went in as an emergency replacement for the Rogers Postmaster. On May 22, 1953, she was appointed acting Postmaster, where she served until getting her permanent appointment on September 14, 1953. Dorothy served as Postmaster until July 3, 1969. During her tenure as Postmaster, she was active in the Postmaster's Organization, and taught 4th class Postmaster seminars at the State Convention.
In July 1969, she transferred to Rural Route 1 in Rogers, NM. She became a member of the State Rural Carriers Organization, and was very active in supporting it. She served on the Executive Committee from 1971-73, and as Secretary-Treasurer from 1973-75. She was then elected State President at the State Convention in 1974, and served in that position until May 1977.
While State President, she served on the Teller's and Mileage and per diem Committee at the National level. She also served as the Political Action Representative. She helped plan and served as Information Chairman when the New Mexico State Association hosted the National Convention in Albuquerque, NM in 1974. Mrs. Orendorff retired from the Postal Service on May 20, 1986, after 33 years of service.
Mr. Varnell preceded her in death on January 31, 1963. On November 24, 1979, in Portales, she was married to Wayne Orendorff. He also preceded her in death on June 4, 1999.
Besides her two husbands, Mrs. Orendorff was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Myrtle Chambers, two brothers, Bill and Lohman Chambers, two sisters, Floy and Zela Chambers who died in childhood, a son-in-law, Gene Fraze, a grandchild, Henry McDaniel and a great-grandchild, Alysa Erwin.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Patsy and Henry McDaniel of Lubbock, TX, Carolyn Fraze of Portales, NM and Doncella and Jim Caywood of Portales, NM; four sons and daughters-in-law, Dewaine and Amy Varnell of San Diego, CA, Jerry and Jeannie Varnell of Portales, NM, Ronnie and Cynthia Varnell of Elko, NV and Delbert and Trish Varnell of Lubbock, TX; 17 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Elliot of Amarillo, TX.
Services have been entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc. wheelermortuary.net