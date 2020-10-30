Funeral Services for Dorothy Raye Brown will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in Muffley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kent Creamer officiating. Burial will follow in Lawn Haven Memorial Garden Cemetery with Dexter Young, Christopher Young, Kaven Creamer, George Houston, Stephen Hanson and Raymond Fox serving as Pallbearers. Visitation for Mrs. Brown will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Muffley Funeral Home.
Dorothy Ray Brown was born September 6, 1929 in Caldwell, TX to Herman Young and Gladys Bullard Young and died at her home in Clovis, NM October 29, 2020. She was married to Eugene Brown and was a teacher by profession. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Chapter #7, Order of Eastern Star, was a member of Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star, Tan Terrific CWC, NACWC, and NAACP.
Dorothy's survivors include two daughters; Phyllis Brown of Clovis, NM and Deirdre Brown of Ohio; her Grandchildren: Yolanda (Jonathan) Lindsay, Simon (Andrea) Salguero, Diego Salguero, Jacqui Brown, Langdon (Amanda) Brown, Scott Hall, Kyle Hall, Bianca (Anthony) Gooden and Bettina Bryant; and a host of great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and extended family. Those who have preceded her are her parents, her husband Eugene Brown, daughter Aurelia Brown and brother, Aaron Young.
