1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dortha Mae Ray Kilmer of Melrose, NM went to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Melrose, NM, 102 West Wisconsin, Melrose, NM. Burial will follow at Melrose Cemetery in Melrose, NM. Pallbearers are her grandsons; Vernon Winch, Joe Draper, Jay Draper, Jerry Draper, Robert Davis, Gary Davis, Steven Gasowski, Aiden Brown, Jaylyn Brown, Tony Morris, Kelly Morris, Nelson Hollaway, and Jesse Hollaway. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters; Leiann Saniger, Danielle Franks, Shonta Payne, Rebecca Fagen, Dortha Pratt, Janet Shelton, Nikki Dotson, Toni West, Julie Greiner, Melanie Klann, Cindy Owens, Becky Menchew, and Jamie Clarke.

Dortha was born October 12, 1930 in Portales, NM to the home of Joseph Alexander and Dorthy Ray. She graduated from Portales High, then married Thomas L. Franks. They had four children: daughters; Dortha Louise and Dallas Faye, and sons; Tommy Joe and Kenneth Neal. Dortha worked as a waitress at the Portales Hotel and helped her parents at the sweet Potato Association. Later Dortha remarried to W.W. Brown, they soon moved to Arkansas, while there they had three children: daughters; Billie Sue and Betty Lynn, and son; David William. Dortha and older children helped in her husbands logging business on weekends, rolling trees down the side of mountains and dragging fence posts. Dortha and all seven children moved back to Portales in the winter of 1960 where she went back to waiting tables. In 1962 she married Leroy Kilmer and moved to Belen, there they had one daughter, Melba Ray. Then in August of 1964 they moved to Melrose to help take care of Kilmer's aging parents.

Dortha was a member of the First Baptist Church. She loved cooking so she was soon put on the Kitchen Committee. Her specialty was making hot rolls, cinnamon rolls, and coconut cream pies. Try as hard as we can, the grandkids say there are none as good as Mammaw's. Mother also loved sewing, we remember her making all our clothes, even the girls wedding dresses. She also had a large garden and did all the canning and freezing food. With eight children you do what you have to do to survive. In later years she took up machine quilting, not only for the public, but also for her many grandkis, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids, and many for her children. She loved going to Blue Grass gatherings in the Clovis and Farwell areas. She loved dancing, playing the piano, going camping up at the Holy Ghost Canyon and Red River. She also enjoyed going to school activities all the way down to most of her great grandkids.

Dortha is survived by son-in-law; Roger Winch of Las Vegas, NV, son; Tommy Franks (Beth) of Portales, NM, daughter; Dallas Draper of Melrose, son; Kenneth Franks of Big Springs, TX, son; David Brown of Melrose, NM, daughter; Betty Lynn Hoskinson of Tucson, AZ, daughter; Melba Hollaway (Gary) of Melrose, step-daughter; Joan Morris of Temple, TX, brother; Dallas Leroy Ray of Dover, DE, sister; Louise Swires of Reno, NV, sister, Jodie Fay Walker of Knickerbocker, TX, 28 grandkids, 71 great-grandkids, 12 great-great-grandkids, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Joe A. and Dorthy Ray, all three husbands; T.L. Franks, W.W. Brown, and Leroy Kilmer, two daughters; Billie Sue Gray and Dortha Winch, one step-son; Richard Kilmer, grandson; Dwight Davis, step-granddaughter; Brenda Kilmer, great-grandson; Rhett Rush, son-in-law; Jack Draper, brother; J.D. Ray.

In lieu of flowers; send donations to the or the Melrose Yourth Center.

