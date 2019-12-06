|
Doyle Reid, age 86, long time Clovis resident, retired to Portales. He passed from his home to a long awaited reunion with his wife, Elsie of 52 years, who left him way to soon. Cremation has taken place, and no service will be scheduled at this time, per Doyle' request. However the family is planning a memorial gathering at a later date. Please email his daughter, Virginia Clark, at [email protected] com to RSVP.
Doyle was born, April 28, 1933, to N.F. and Oleta (Carroll) Reid, in Wheeler, TX. He married, Elsie Howard, February 18, 1951, in Ft. Sumner, NM. Along with his wife, Doyle owned and operated Baskin Robins 31 Flavors, Trails Steakhouse, and Wagon West Mobile Home Park. He loved telling stories, and playing his guitar.
Survivors include eight children; John Reid of Belton, TX, Virginia "Gen" Clark of Portales, NM, Howard Thomas Reid and wife Wanda of Oklahoma, Joyce Tucker and husband Les, of Killeen, TX, Jimmy Reid and wife Lydia of Kingsland, TX, Larry Reid of Portales, NM ,Phillip Reid of Elberton, GA, Victor Reid of Kingsland, TX, one sister; Norma June Smith and husband Frank of Green Forest, AR, and many grand, great grand and great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife; Elsie Howard Reid, parents; N.F. and Oleta Reid, sister; Shirley Milligan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 8, 2019