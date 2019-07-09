Dwayne Floyd age 59, of Clovis, NM, passed away Monday July 8, 2019, at his home in Clovis. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home. A service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Living Stone Church with Pastor Darrell Tenoff officiating. Burial will be held at Red Mountain Cemetery in Raton, NM. Matt Southard, Wes Wall, Kyle Brewer, Eric Miller, Ruben Mirabal, Marcus Morris, Bryon Morris, Hoyt Morris, and Stanley Morris will serve as pallbearers.

Dwayne was born September 29, 1959, in Raton, NM to Thomas J. Floyd Jr. and Nancy Ann Woodhouse Floyd. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic by trade. Dwayne loved fishing, camping, shooting at the range, setting off fireworks, tinkering in his garage, singing, dancing, and gambling. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include: his girlfriend; Judy Wells, daughter; Carissa (Jared) Morris, son; Brandon (Alicia) Floyd, sister; Denise (Hoyt) Morris, brother; Darrin Floyd, four grandchildren; TJ Floyd, Ellie Morris, Elana Morris, and Easton Floyd, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 10, 2019