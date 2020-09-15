Earl E. Robinson, beloved father, proud grandfather and great grandfather, slipped into eternity Thursday, September 10, 2020, at the age of 94, one month short of his 95th birthday.
A memorial service is planned for 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, at the First United Methodist Church in Clovis, NM, with Pastor Jeb Archey officiating.
Earl was born October 9, 1925 to Mabel Wingfield and J.W. Robinson on the Benita, in New Mexico. His family moved to Portales, NM where he attended grade school. When he was 13, they moved to Cottonwood Grove, their ranch outside of Melrose, NM.
Earl graduated from Melrose High School in May 1944 and in June was inducted into the Army. He was injured in the "Battle of the Bulge", recuperated from surgery for two months, and remained in active fighting until World War II was over. Earl was then assigned to a finance –disbursing unit until his discharge in May 1946. In October 2017, Earl made what he called "the trip of a lifetime" to tour Washington DC with the Texas South Plains Honor Flight. On December 7, 2017, Earl was inducted into the "Wall of Heroes" at Cannon Air Force Base. He was esteemed to have his name and service story included, to serve as inspiration to young servicemen.
The fall of 1946, Earl attended ENMU majoring in Accounting. While at Eastern, he was relentlessly pursued by Mona Ribble, a Portales girl. She was attracted by his great smile and contagious laughter. His handsome looks didn't go unnoticed. Earl and Mona were married September 29, 1949 with no money, no job, just a 1942 Ford. They remained inseparable in their love and life for 69 years until her death in October 2018.
E arl graduated from ENMU in May 1950 and began working as an accountant. He continued to work for a number of years in Clovis and finished his career having his own CPA office. Accounting had been his profession for 41 years when he retired.
Staying active, Earl was an avid golfer for several decades. He generally shot in low 40's and even had a hole-in-one. He and a group of golfing buddies planned annual trips to play a variety of courses.
Earl was a well-respected businessman, always willing to help others, a man of integrity, and enjoyed life as evidenced by his great smile and infectious laughter. Continuously a positive influence, he left others around him better for having known him. He was admired and loved by many clients and employees, and friends and family throughout the years.
Earl's survivors include: his daughter; Becky Ingram and husband; Bill of Clovis, daughter; Kathy Martin and husband; Henry of Amarillo, TX, granddaughter; Allyson Warrick and husband; Cliff of Clovis, granddaughter; Angela Moulder and husband; Miles of Clovis, and great-grandkids; Kason and Kinley Warrick, and Bryce and Brie Moulder. Earl is also survived by nephew; Roy Robinson and wife; Juanice of Lovington, NM, a niece; Patsy Blanford of Brush, CO, and some very dear friends.
Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the Choral Department of First United Methodist Church in Clovis, or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
, 575-762-4435.