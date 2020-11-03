Edgar "EJ" Jouett, loving husband, caring father, and proud grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place at the age of 88 on October 28th, 2020. Whether you knew him as EJ, Ed, Dad, or (Great) Grandpa-you knew he was someone special.

EJ is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lolita (Hawes) Jouett; their children, Jack (Dorothy) Jouett, Mike (Jackie) Jouett, Bryan Jouett, & Tammy (Mark) Bass. In his 88 years, he saw the birth of 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, (John & Addie Jouett); two brothers, (Johnny & Eldon Jouett); one sister, (Willie Mae Moore); one grandchild, (Alicia Lesly); & one great grandchild, (Dawn Jouett).

EJ was born in Shamrock, TX on October 4th, 1932, to John and Addie Jouett. EJ grew up in the Center Community. He was the youngest of three boys with one older sister and three younger sisters to protect, but to also pester. Just ask his sister Sue who used to stand still, so he could throw knives to outline her body. He worked for SPS for 43 years and served in the National Guard for 13 years.

EJ met Lolita Hawes in 1949--after he threw a firecracker at her. EJ and his friend Boyd Trull would double date with Lolita and her friend Betty Lou Thompson; however, that may not have happened without Boyd's help. Boyd asked Lolita's daddy if EJ could take her out on a date. When Boyd came back to the car he told EJ, "if you want to date Lolita, you have to ask her daddy yourself." Once they started dating, the two couples would often be seen at the roller skating rink--one of their favorite dating spots. They were married in 1951, in Farwell, TX. Every morning, EJ would start the day by giving Lolita a kiss and saying, "I've got to kiss my angel, good morning."

EJ could fix or even make anything you asked him to. If you had an idea of something to make, he would take a trip to his barn. Whether he already had the materials or would have to get them, it gave him such joy to create things. He loved to give away framed prints he made. He loved all kinds of activities: bowling, fishing, hunting, camping, card games, coin collecting, dominoes, horseshoes, boy scouts, square dancing, and watching westerns. Over the years he and his wife Lolita sold Nikken and Amway, plus they ran a computer photography business.

To know EJ was to know that he was very competitive. He would challenge anyone to do anything; if it wasn't a competition, he could make it one. He and his family would sit at the table for hours playing cards and you always knew when Grandpa had a good hand; you could hear him from across the house. He loved the time he spent sitting around the table with his family with a deck of cards between them. Family reunions meant so much to him because he wanted to see and spend time talking to his family.

EJ never met a stranger. He loved to talk to people. The last couple summers, you would see him sitting in the yard on his walker to watch people working on Mesa Elementary's parking lot. He was always hoping someone would stop by to visit. Now let it be known, that if he got to know you well enough to learn what bugged you, he would pester you. He was a prankster; he'd see you coming up the drive and hide behind something in order to jump out and scare you.

If his family could choose one thing for you to remember about EJ Jouett, it would be that he loved to make people smile. One of his favorite quotes was "A smile is the light in the window of your face that tells people you're at home." Don't forget....to smile.

Family will be hosting a funeral for EJ on November 23rd, 2020 at 2:00pm at the 21st Street Church of Christ.



