Edna Lee Roberts, 95, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Clovis, New Mexico. She was born December 16, 1924 ,in Mt. Ida, Arkansas to Edgar Franklin Lasker and Birtha Lee Ashley Lasker. She married Hershal Wayne Roberts in Whitman County, Texas and became a housewife and homemaker.
Edna loved being a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, spending time with her Grandchildren and cooking. She made the "World's Best" chocolate pie. In later years she liked to watch Fox News on TV.
Survivors include her children Jimmy Roberts and his wife Doris, Patricia Roberts, Michael Roberts, Billy Roberts, 3 sisters Nora Sikes, Joyce Mosley and Joy Breckenridge. Also surviving are Eight Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and Three Great, Great Grandchildren. Preceding her were her parents, Husband Hershal, Son Jerry Roberts, Grandson Nicholas Roberts, Three sisters, Myrtle Whallen, Erma Barnett and Carolyn White.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jimmy W. Roberts, Kristi Callison, Katie Summers, Joshua Roberts, Charles Windham and Kel Callison
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 p.m.
Muffley Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
(575) 762-4435.