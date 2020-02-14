|
Edna Thomas was born October 1, 1919, to Burt and Victoria Shope (Vandervener) in Norton, NM. She passed away in Clovis, NM on Thursday, February 13, 2020. A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Logan, NM, with Pastor Steve Kulback officiating. Burial will follow at Logan Cemetery in Logan, NM.
Edna graduated in 1937 from Grady High School in Grady, NM. She was president and valedictorian of her graduating class. She married Thurman Thomas on September 14, 1940, in Logan, NM in the First Baptist Church parsonage. They were married 69 years when her husband, Thurman passed away. They were blessed with two daughters, Lavedna June (May) and Norma Faye (Ross). Edna has six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Edna and Thurman owned a farm five miles northwest of Logan. Edna worked at McFarland Brothers Bank in Logan, NM for several years and Dr. H.O. Lehnea in Portales, NM. She is a great cook, seamstress, and loved serving her friends and neighbors. She was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Logan, where she served as church treasurer for many years. They always had a beautiful garden and grew the most delicious watermelon and cantaloupe.
Edna was a resident of Clovis Healthcare and Rehab Center since April of 2014.
Edna is survived by her daughter; Norma Ross of Clovis, NM, a granddaughter; Sandra Chancey (Kenny) of Clovis, NM, grandsons; Pete May (Kim) of Logan, NM, Steve May (Beth), Richie Ross (Kim) of Portland, OR, Ronnie Ross of Amarillo, TX, and Randy Ross of Kingsville, TX, 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law; Anna Thomas-Wheat. She is preceded in death by her husand; Thurman, daughter; June May, granddaughter; Cheryl Ann May, two sisters and her parents.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to NM Baptist Children's Home, 1032 Childrens Dr., Portales, NM 88130 or Logan First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 382, Logan, NM 88426.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020