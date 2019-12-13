|
Edward Burrage of Clovis, New Mexico entered into the Kingdom of Heaven, on December 4th, 2019.
Edward was born on July 13, 1938 and was raised at the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico. He joined the United States Army, in 1956 at the age of 17. He was active in the Army for three years as a Nike Ajax missile crew member. Mr. Burrage worked for Safeway Stores incorporated for 38 years, as a proud maintenance engineer in Clovis NM, Sacramento, CA, Annapolis MD, and Seattle WA. Edward retired from Safeway, and moved permanently to Clovis, NM, where he worked for Myers Electric.
Mr. Burrage was a kind, intelligent soul who touched the lives of all he encountered. He was a hard worker, loved his country, and was loyal to those he loved.
He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Charles Edward Martin; wonderful daughter, Misty Lee Burrage; and treasured spouse and friend, Barbara Burrage. He is also preceded by his brothers, Arnold Burrage, Frank Devine, Charlie Devine, and Dan Devine.
Edward is survived by his son, Todd Burrage of Clovis, NM. Ed is also survived by six beautiful grandchildren, and three brilliant great-grandchildren.
Services are Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Parkland Baptist with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating. Burial will follow at Portales Cemetery in Portales, New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family urges all to donate to the Baptist Children's Home in Portales, New Mexico.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 15, 2019