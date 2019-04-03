Edward Dale Poe (Ed, Eddy, Eduardo, Eddy B, Papoe, and dad) passed away March 24, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. He was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully. He was born January 8, 1963 to Steve and Virginia Poe in Portales, NM. He has two brothers, Steve and Johnny. He grew up in Portales where he attended the Portales school system graduating in 1981. He grew up on the farm raising sweet potatoes, peanuts and corn. He played sports all thru school – baseball, basketball, track and football. He was the quarterback for the state championship football team in 1979. After high school, he attended Eastern New Mexico University where he played football before transferring to Western New Mexico University where he also played quarterback for the Mustangs and graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree. While attending WNMU, Ed met the lady who would become his wife, Trina Brown. They married in 1986 and had four children (Brenan 32, Kayla 31, Kyren 26 and Peyton 18). He has also added a daughter in law, Samantha Omer and a grandson, George Poe; a son-in-law, Ryan Cherry, a grandson Riley Cherry, a granddaughter Addison Cherry and a grandson Tanner Cherry and two very close loving friends, Ashley Rabine and Hannah Epstein to the family.

In 1988 Ed joined Sundt construction and would begin his career. He worked for Sundt Construction for 18 years, mainly in the role of Human Resource Director. Working with Sundt would give him the opportunity to move several places before settling down in Mesa, AZ where he lived for 28 years. After his time with Sundt, Ed joined WTI, Inc. where he spent 13 years as an HR Director. Ed loved to be with his family and kids. He was a volunteer coach for his kid's football, baseball, basketball, softball and soccer teams. He also helped with the booster clubs. Ed loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and skiing, and most importantly, he loved to help people. He loved to do whatever he could to make sure others' lives were better. Trina often told him that if friendship and people could cure cancer, he would be a well man. Ed fought his long hard battle against colon cancer for 3 years, 5 months and 6 days, but in the end, it won. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please donate to cancer research, specifically to early detection programs or new alternatives to cancer treatment.

Services were held on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at Lakeshore Mortuary at 1815 S. Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019