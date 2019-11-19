|
Eladio Ledesma Loera, age 90, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Texico, New Mexico, surrounded by family. A visitation will be held at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton Street, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 and 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at San Jose Mission, 216 Anderson St, Texico, NM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at San Jose Mission, 216 Anderson St, Texico, NM, with Father Sotero Sena officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Terrace in Farwell, TX.
Eladio was born February 17, 1929, in Fort Quitman, Texas, to Juan and Isidra Loera and was one of 15 kids. He married Josefa Lopez on November 6, 1952 in Van Horn, Texas and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Throughout his career, Eladio was a maintenance worker with the railroad, a farm laborer, a groundskeeper at Farwell Golf Course and a welder for Fab Steel from where he retired in 1989.
After retirement, Eladio spent his time reading, taking daily walks, and picking up his grandkids from school. He enjoyed spending time at home doing yard work and gardening, watching boxing or soccer events on T.V., following the news and politics, and being an avid fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent much of his time attending games and school functions. Eladio had a witty personality and he is remembered for his generous heart, especially where children were concerned. Eladio was truly the backbone of his family and his church community. A testament of this would be the countless requests he received to be a "padrino" or "Godfather" for sacraments such as marriage, communion, baptism, etc.
He was a devoted member of San Jose Mission in Texico, where he faithfully attended mass each Sunday and served as maintenance, a lector, and an usher at the church for many years. Over the years it became a tradition for out of town kids and grandkids to come by their parents' and grandparents' home to receive a blessing from Eladio and Josefa before returning home or continue travels.
Survivors include: his wife; Josefa Loera, six children; Felix Loera (Virginia) of Farwell, TX, Rosa Loera of Texico, NM, Eladio Loera Jr. (Yolanda) of Clovis, NM, Guadalupe Loera of Clovis, NM, Berta Salazar (Raul) of Clovis, NM, David Loera (Raul) of Clovis, NM, and David Loera (Julie Ryan) of Rio Rancho, NM, four siblings; Carmen Mendoza, Manuel Loera, Trinidad Loera, and Marcelina Meyers, 21 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by: his parents, 10 siblings, a daughter; Marta Loera, and great-grandson; Jason Cadena.
He was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. The family would like to specially thank the hospice nurses with Compassus, everyone who has sent their well wishes, dropped off food and gifts to the family.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 20, 2019