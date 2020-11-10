Eladio Loera Jr., 62, of Clovis, NM, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Presbyterian Hospital Downtown in Albuquerque, NM. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Juan Amarilla officiating. Jason Cadena, Mario Cabrera, David Loera, Jr., Adam Lopez, Julian Cadena, Joey Riojas, Jonathan Armstrong, Randy Armstrong and Paul Curtis will serve as pallbearers. David Montano, Antonio Nunez, Felix Loera, David Loera Sr., Robert Solano, Ray Castillo, Jeremiah Baca, and Noah Baca will be honorary pallbearers.
As a child the family relocated to Texico, NM where he graduated High School in 1977. Eladio served seven years in the US Army after high school. After his enlistment Eladio moved to Clovis, NM and became an insurance salesman through American National. Eladio spent the rest of his years in numerous career paths and became a jack of all trades. There was nothing he couldn't fix.
Eladio was a man of faith and a member of Faith Christian Family Church. Anyone who knew Eladio would tell you he was the most helpful, kind and generous soul. He was always there to offer a helping hand, provide words of wisdom and would give you the shirt off his back.
He loved watching sports and was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan. He always enjoyed attending sporting events of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was always the loudest cheerleader in the stands. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with their dog Cocoa.
He is survived by his mother Josefa Loera of Texico, NM; His wife of 35 years, Yolanda Loera of Clovis, NM; one son, Jason Cadena of Clovis, NM; Three Daughters, Valerie (Paul) Curtis of Pflugerville, TX, Veronica Loera (Joey Riojas) of Round Rock, TX, Krystal (Randy) Armstrong of Farwell, TX, and their beloved dog Cocoa Loera; 13 grandchildren, Alexandria Lopez, Adam Eladio Lopez and Addison Curtis of Pflugerville, TX, Joseph Riojas of Round Rock, TX, Ayerim Loera and Jonathan Armstrong of Farwell, TX, David Montano, Julian Cadena, Jasmyne Cadena, J'lenna Cadena, Isaiah Cadena, and Sophie Baca of Clovis, NM, Dasia Lucero of El Paso, TX.
Additional survivors include Two brothers, Felix (Virginia) Loera of Farwell, TX and David (Julie) Loera of Rio Rancho, NM; Three sisters, Rosa Loera of Texico, NM, Guadalupe Loera and Berta (Raul) Salazar of Clovis, NM; Four sisters-in-law, Lucy (RayRay Castillo) Mondragon, Alice Depoto, Georgia Lucero and Kathy Baca of Clovis, NM; Four brothers-in-law, Leonard Baca, Genaro Baca, Robert Solano of Clovis, NM and Anthony Baca of Albuquerque, NM; Two godsons, Mario Cabrera and David Loera Jr.; Two (1.5) goddaughters Amanda Nunez and Jessica Vela. Two; bonus daughters Libby Stout, and Priscilla Reyes. A Special great niece Laila-Elani Carabajal.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Eladio Loera Sr; One grandson, Jason M Cadena Jr.; His in- laws, George Eloy and Estefanita Baca; Brother and sisters-in law, Mary Baca, Doris and Salvador Betancourt, Dolores Trujillo (Solano), Frances Apodaca, Agnes Baca, Clarence (Bear) Baca, Crazy George Baca, George Lucero, Nick Depoto, and Adan Mondragon; Maternal grandparents, Jose and Leonor Lopez; Paternal grandparents, Juan and Isidra Loera; Two nephews, Salvador Jr and Santiago Betancourt; and several other family members.
