A memorial service for Bill Owen is scheduled for Saturday October 31, 2020, 1:30 pm at First Baptist Church in Portales, New Mexico with Randy Rankin officiating.
She passed away October 25, 2020 in Portales, New Mexico at the age of 91. Bill was born to Douglas and Lucille Forbes Maness on September 9, 1929 in O'Donnell Texas. She was the youngest of eight children in the family. Although her given name was Eliska, her father had 5 daughters and two sons and as he was wanting another boy, he called her Bill and that was her nickname from then on.
At an early age, the family relocated from Texas to the Bethel Community northeast of Floyd, New Mexico. She went to Floyd Schools until her senior year when they moved to Portales so her mother could start working at B & J Drug.
Soon after moving to Portales she met her future husband W. L. "Dub" Owen. On April 11, 1945, they were married in Portales. They made their home in Portales. Dub worked at Owen's Food Market at that time and during their marriage she worked there off and on but mostly she was a stay at home Mom. They had 3 children. Dub died shortly after their 29th wedding anniversary in June, 1974. After his death, she worked at Bishop Printing for a short time and then at Harris's Store for Men until they closed and managed their rentals. Her mother moved in with her in the late 1970's as she could no longer live alone. She was her caregiver until her death 1984.
She was a member of First Baptist Church for over 70 years. She taught Sunday School for over 30 years and served in many other aspects of the church over the years. She also served in the Roosevelt General Hospital Auxiliary known as a "pink lady" for over 15 years. She worked over 1500 hours during her time there.
She loved playing games of any kind and was very competitive, even into her 80's. One of her favorite times were the holidays when we had our game time all the family was involved. She did crosswords daily. She was an avid reader. She also was a talented artist. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, cake decorating, and working in her yard.
Fifteen years ago she started showing symptoms of Alzheimer's. As a result she slowly lost the ability to enjoy all the things meant so much to her. The last 7 1/2 years she has been at Heartland Continuing Care in Portales. She was a part of that loving community until her death.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dennis "Dink" (Sandra) Owen, Mike (Ann) Owen, Cyndi (Harold) Brooks. She has 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both her parents and all of the brothers and sisters, Dois Maness, Hazel Todd, Dala Carsrud, John Maness, Bama Maness, Douglas Maness, Jr., and Imogene Johnson.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all the staff at Heartland Continuing Care Center for the loving care and devotion that they showed her those many years she was there with them. Words cannot express how thankful and blessed we were to have her in that little community during her illness. Their daily devotion gave us all an inner peace knowing she was being tended to with the utmost of care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions be made in her name to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, P. O. Box 629, Portales, NM 88130.
