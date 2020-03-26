|
Elizabeth La Nell Watson, sixth of the seven children of John and Nora Watson and last survivor of her generation, was born on January 14, 1925 in Lorenzo Texas. During the Great Depression, they farmed there and in nearby Cone before moving to Elida in Eastern New Mexico. Following John's death, the family worked a truck farm in Bethel. Later Nora was employed as a cook for the district schools.
Most of La Nell's formal education took place in Roosevelt County, with primary school in Elida, secondary school in Floyd and college at Eastern New Mexico in Portales. Besides reveling in sports and belonging to champion school volleyball and softball teams, La Nell was an avid reader and excelled in academics. She received a scholarship to ENMU, where she graduated with honors, earning a degree in Education.
In her second year of college, La Nell met Benjamin Bedford. Two years later they began their 74 years of marriage, becoming lifelong partners in family and Christian service. They have three children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She taught all three of her children and three of her grandchildren to read in English.
Although she was worked at a variety of jobs (field laborer, store clerk, church secretary and Assistant to the Registrar), La Nell's main call was to Christian service. As a young person, she taught in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Bethel Baptist Church. In college, she was an active member of the Baptist Student Union (BSU) and was appointed state secretary. She teamed with her husband in many pastorates, beginning with the Baptist congregations in Ranchvale, NM during college, and in Myra and Muenster, TX while she studied Christian Education at Southwestern Baptist Seminary.
Together with Ben, she was appointed as a field missionary to Argentina in 1951 by the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board and spent a year learning Spanish in Costa Rica. During her 41 years as a missionary, in addition to assisting her husband in all his endeavors and acting as his administrative secretary, La Nell devoted much time and energy to two of her passions: Christian Education and the Women's Missionary Union (WMU). She taught Bible classes, prepared materials and trained teachers, while she organized and promoted WMU at every level and served on the boards of both organizations in the Argentine National Convention. In the Argentine Baptist Mission, she was called upon to use her knowledge and experience in education, business administration and bookkeeping in numerous committees and positions. She was instrumental in the founding of four new churches, two of which began meeting in their home. She was also an accomplished cook and hostess.
During two separate periods of service at the International Baptist Seminary in Buenos Aires, La Nell served as Librarian and taught English and Christian Education. She created Open Hearts, a Monday evening fellowship at their home for single students, and sponsored the married couples.
During their last 11 years with the International Mission Board, Ben was Associate Area Director for Spanish Eastern Latin America, later expanded to the entire South Cone, while La Nell was appointed Secretary to the Associate. She travelled extensively with her husband throughout Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile, supporting and counseling the missionaries who served there.
Upon "retirement" in 1992, the Bedfords settled in Albuquerque, NM. La Nell continued to teach Sunday School in the congregations in which she served with her husband (Friendship Baptist Church and Del Norte Baptist Church), both in English and Spanish. She gave sewing lessons at a Convention-sponsored Good Will Center on Edith Street, and was a member of a medical missions team in Nicaragua, where she translated for one of the doctors.
In 2012, shortly after La Nell was recognized for 70 years of teaching Bible classes, the Bedfords moved to Evanston, IL to live near their youngest daughter, and were founding members of a new Spanish-language church, Iglesia Bautista Filadelfia.
After a lifetime of Christian service and a gallant battle against a long-term illness, La Nell passed away peacefully at home on March 18, 2020, at 95 years of age. Her service had an impact on countless lives and her influence will be passed on from generation to generation.
Her story is told in full in a two-volume biography, To the Ends of the Earth and From Sea to Sea (Progressive Rising Phoenix Press, 2015 and 2018).
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 29, 2020