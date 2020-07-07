Ella V. Traylor, 80, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held, Saturday July 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at Mission Gardens of Memories, 2900 W 7th, Clovis, with Pastor Robert Grimes officiating.
Ella was born August 12, 1939 in Madisonville, TX to Braidy Byrd and Ara Jordan Byrd. She worked as a domestic helper.
Survivors include: her two sons; Wesley Traylor of Albuquerque, NM, and Jeffrey Traylor of Clovis, NM, a daughter; Janeesha Pleasant of Clovis, NM, her sister; Mary Collins of Clovis, NM, brother; Tony Collins of Iowa Park, TX, six grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her favorite niece; Janie Byrd Trujillo, her favorite nephew; Billy Horn, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her daughter; Rochelle Traylor Baldwin, parents; Braidy Byrd and Ara Jordan Collins, three brothers; L. Byrd, Wilbert Lee Byrd, and Benjamin Byrd, and sister; Alnita Murdaugh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.