1/1
Ella V (Byrd) Traylor
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ella V. Traylor, 80, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held, Saturday July 11, 2020, at 10:00AM at Mission Gardens of Memories, 2900 W 7th, Clovis, with Pastor Robert Grimes officiating.
Ella was born August 12, 1939 in Madisonville, TX to Braidy Byrd and Ara Jordan Byrd. She worked as a domestic helper.
Survivors include: her two sons; Wesley Traylor of Albuquerque, NM, and Jeffrey Traylor of Clovis, NM, a daughter; Janeesha Pleasant of Clovis, NM, her sister; Mary Collins of Clovis, NM, brother; Tony Collins of Iowa Park, TX, six grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, her favorite niece; Janie Byrd Trujillo, her favorite nephew; Billy Horn, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her daughter; Rochelle Traylor Baldwin, parents; Braidy Byrd and Ara Jordan Collins, three brothers; L. Byrd, Wilbert Lee Byrd, and Benjamin Byrd, and sister; Alnita Murdaugh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Gardens of Memories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved