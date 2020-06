Name: Emilia P HernandezAge: 65City of Residence: Portales, NMDate & Place of Birth: May 30, 1955 in Saragosa, TXDate & Place of Death: June 14, 2020 in Lubbock, TXOccupation: HomemakerServices: Visitation will be at Wheeler Mortuary from Thurs., June 18 through Sat. June 20, 2020.Cemetery: Memorial Mass will be conducted at a later time.Arrangements by Wheeler Mortuary, 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net Submitted by Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc.; P O Box 116, Portales, NM 88130; 575-356-4455; Contact Person: Scott P. Reeves