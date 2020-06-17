Emilia P. Hernandez
1955 - 2020
Name: Emilia P Hernandez

Age: 65

City of Residence: Portales, NM

Date & Place of Birth: May 30, 1955 in Saragosa, TX

Date & Place of Death: June 14, 2020 in Lubbock, TX

Occupation: Homemaker

Services: Visitation will be at Wheeler Mortuary from Thurs., June 18 through Sat. June 20, 2020.

Cemetery: Memorial Mass will be conducted at a later time.

Arrangements by Wheeler Mortuary, 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net

Submitted by Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, Inc.; P O Box 116, Portales, NM 88130; 575-356-4455; Contact Person: Scott P. Reeves

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
