Ernestine Cordova, 86, of Clovis, NM passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Noah Larsen, Matthew Cordova, Nathan Cordova, Ernie Armijo, Alfred Armijo, Herb Martinez, Johnny Mascaenas, and Marion Rutter will be honorary pallbearers.
Ernestine was born November 8, 1933 in Reserve, NM to Juan Armijo and Kate Kline Armijo. She married Ben Cordova Sr. February 19, 1955 in Albuquerque, NM. Ernestine worked in retail sales. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and bird watching. Ernestine was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include: her son; Bennie Cordova of Clovis, NM, daughter; Catherine M. Gallaher (Joseph R.) of Waterflow, NM, sister; Ramona Mascaenes, and four grandchildren; Noah Larson, Melissa Meeker, Mathew Cordova, and Nathan Cordova. She was preceded in death by her parents; Juan and Kate Armijo, and husband; Ben Cordova Sr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com