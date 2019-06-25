E.S. (Gene) Sanders 78, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019 in his home in Vail, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice Marie (Jenkins) Sanders. They were married for 36 years before her passing and have two children Jim Ed and Shawnna. Born in Wellington Texas on July 4th 1940 he was the son of Vida Lee and Wilson Edmon Sanders. He was the youngest son of five children; James, Charley, Albert "Frex" and Marilyn.

PaPa as he was known by most was a Locomotive Engineer for the BNSF Railroad for 26 years. He was loved by many wherever he went, and was known to be a friendly out-going person that would quickly befriend anyone that he crossed paths with. He adored telling stories and retelling historical events to anyone he met, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will also be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and dedication to his friends and family. He was known to have a giant presence when he would enter any room.

He is survived by His son Jim Ed Sanders of Canyon Tx and his daughter Shawnna (Duane) Thiele of Vail, AZ. His grandson Justin Sanders (Crysania), Joey Thiele (Tiffany) , and Jordan all of Vail, AZ. Anthony Sanders and William Sanders of Clovis, Morgan and Tristin Howl of Portales one grand daughter Shelby of Clovis, two great grandchildren Colton Sanders and Addison Sanders. And his sister Marilyn Davis of Azle Tx.

Memorial service with be held at parkland baptist church in Clovis NM on June 29, at 12 pm. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 26, 2019