Mrs. Etta Edwards went to her Heavenly home on October 12, 2019. The world will miss her, but she has received her crown.
Etta Edwards was born on June 5, 1935, in Hatch, New Mexico, to Dale and Alberta Wood.
Etta was an incredible Mom and Grandma who loved to cook, garden, and dance. She married her husband, Harold Edwards, in St. John, Arizona, and their lives were forever changed for the better by their seven beautiful children. Her legacy of love will forever live on through each of them.
Preceding Etta in passing are her parents, Dale and Alberta, as well as her spouse, Harold Edwards.
Surviving Mrs. Edwards are her seven loving children; Denver, Howard, Ivy, Marilee, Billy, Mark, and Robert. She is also survived by 13 outstanding grandchildren, and 11 cherished great-grandchildren. Etta will be dearly missed by those she has left behind, but will watch over them lovingly until they meet again.
Memorial services for Etta will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with Bishop Blake Holman officiating. There will be no graveside service following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Arthritis National Research Foundation, https://curearthritis.org .
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 16, 2019