Graveside services for Eula Mae (Boots) Garner, 86 of Portales will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday November 5, 2019, in the Causey cemetery with Butch Willoughby officiating and Gary Rains assisting. Pallbearers will be Gary Rains, John Hagen Rains, Kimberlee Rains, Jake Banister, Trent Wood, Hallie Rains, Colt Rains and Wes Chapman.
Boots Garner was born on August 24, 1933, in Seminole, Oklahoma to the home of Fred and Ola Mae Conley and died on November 1, 2019 in Portales, New Mexico. Boots grew up in Oklahoma and moved to Portales where she met Marvin Ray Garner. They were married on September 13, 1952. The couple had two daughters and made their home in Causey until the passing of Marvin April 1, 2001. They farmed for several years in Roosevelt county. Boots was a hard worker and worked in the fields for many years. She enjoyed cooking, ceramics, gardening, and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Boots is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Craig Chapman of Portales; three brothers, Bill Conley of Washington, Chuck Conley of California and James Conley of Texas; a sister, Margret Smith of Portales; five grandchildren, Gary (Brandy) Rains and Misty Rains of Portales, Wes Chapman, Katey (Stetson) Snell and Charlee Walker all of Clovis; 13 great-grandchildren Jake Banister, Trent Wood, Hallie, Kimberlee and John Hagen and Colt Rains of Portales, and Kane Bender, Kagen Walker, Demi and Gabby Thompson, Alie Chapman, and Kingston and Stella Snell all of Clovis. Boots is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Garner, a brother, Fred Conley, a daughter, Karen Garner and a grandson, Justin Rains.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 3, 2019