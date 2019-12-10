|
Eunice Faye Roach, 92, of Temple, TX formerly of Clovis, NM, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2019 in Corner Stone Gardens. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM with Cory Brand and Tommy Hohstadt officiating. Burial will follow at Roach Cemetery in Fields, NM.
Eunice was born July 10, 1927 in Muleshoe, TX to Raymond Edmondston and Mary Yoder Edmondston. She married Roy Ralph Roach May 12, 1946 in Fields, NM. Eunice worked as a School Bus Driver. She enjoyed gardening, playing dominoes, crocheting, and serving in the church with her husband.
Survivors include: her two daughters; Billie Brand (Carrol) of Temple, TX, and Sherryl King (David) of Bastrop, TX, sister; Una Roach of Clovis, NM, three grandchildren; Cory Brand (Amy), Monica Baldensperger (Scott), and Nikki Scott (Matt), and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Raymond and Mary Edmondston, her husband; Roy Roach, brother; Marvin Edmondston, and two sisters; Beulah Moses and Arline Burns.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 11, 2019