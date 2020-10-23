Eutimio Madrid, known to his friends as Tim, was born in Gonzales Ranch, New Mexico on February 14, 1938, to parents, Sabino, Sr. Madrid and Domtilla Blea Madrid. He was called home to his Lord and Savior on October 19, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.In line with Tim's wishes and due to restrictions caused by the Covid 19 virus, a graveside "Celebration of Life" will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals donate to your local church or Outreach Ministries. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, at Muffley Funeral Home. His Graveside Service will be at the Texico Cemetery, Friday, October 24, 2020, 2:00 pm, with his daughter; Dee Madrid officiating. Pallbearers include; Victor Madrid, Michael Madrid and George Madrid. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nathan, Kimberlee, Julia, Lonnie and Johnnie.Tim started working at the young age of 14. He worked at the Santa Fe Railroad, Gifford-Hill Grain Elevators, Inc, Missouri Beef Packing Co, (where he was a supervisor), and as a supervisor at the Ethanol Plant. In the mid 1970s, Tim started his successful business, Madrid's Irrigation Sprinkler Systems. He continued in the Mobile Home Rental/Repairs and his final business was working along side his daughters in their Sportswear business. At 81 years young (last Christmas), he was working side by side with his daughter Dee in the sportswear store. His work ethic has been passed on and continues.In 1984, Tim received Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord. It was the beginning of serving in God's Kingdom. He served in Youth and Adult Ministry, at Tent revivals, at prayer meetings, Bible studies and church events. Along side his Spiritual Father, Leader Ron Bronson, he continued in Outreach and Deliverance Ministries.Tim is survived by many who loved him very much, including his two daughters; Delia (Dee) Madrid and Angelica (Angie) Madrid, both of Clovis, NM, his son; Victor Madrid of Sierra Vista, AZ; his former wife; Jane Madrid of Clovis, NM, his brother; George Madrid of Clovis, NM, Grandchildren Nathan, Kimberlee, Julia, Lonnie and Johnnie, and 15 Great Grandchildren.He was preceded in death by: his parents; Sabino Sr. and Domtilla Madrid, children; Susan Madrid Tucker and Martin T. Madrid, Brothers; Sabino Jr. and Alfonso Madrid, and his Beloved Fur Baby; Daisy.Arrangements have been entrusted toMuffley Funeral Home, Inc.,(575) 762-4435.