Eva Lou (Taylor) Johnson
1935 - 2020
Graveside services for Eva Johnson, 84, of Clovis, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery with her son-in-law, Jim Wood officiating. All family members will be honorary pallbearers.
Eva Lou Johnson was born October 15, 1935, in Lamesa, TX to the home of Wilda Lee (Burkett) and C. L. Taylor, and died early on the morning of September 30, 2020, in Lubbock, TX following a brief illness.
Eva grew up near Maple, TX and attended school at Three Way where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. On December 24, 1953, she was married to Cecil Carl Mann. The couple had four children together. They farmed in the Causey area for several years, as well as for short times in other parts of Roosevelt county. Eventually they moved to Roswell, where Eva learned to do upholstery and make window drapes. She furthered that with a course in interior design, and when they moved back to Portales in the spring of 1974, she established Quality Decor. For over thirty years Eva made drapes and did home decorating in the area. Eva had been retired since the early 2000's. She was an amazing seamstress, but also enjoyed doing embroidery, crocheting and quilting, along with a number of other crafts. She made beautiful soft sculpture dolls, and also painted emu eggs, among other things. Raising her family of four children required lots of cooking and canning through the years. Eva was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. During her years in Portales she attended Second Street Church of Christ, and later at Third and Kilgore. Since moving to Clovis in 1987, she had been a member at 21st St. Church of Christ.
On June 11, 1975, she was married to Dorman Weber. Mr. Weber preceded her in death in December of 1986. She married J. Johnson in Santa Fe on July 24, 1990, and he also preceded her in death in 2005.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Cecil Mark and Kim Mann of Sugarland, TX, Anthony Wade Mann of Clovis and Russell Dean and Kelly Mann of Henniker, NH; a daughter and son-in-law, Terry Gail and Jim Wood of Portales; seven grandchildren, Jaime Wood, Talia Wood, Billy (Anna Lee) Mann, Katie (Mitchell) Howell, Lizzie Mann, Nathan Mann and Alyssa Mann; seven great-grandchildren, Cora, Olivia, Sophia and Max Howell, Ellie Decoulos, Luke Steele and Caleb Mann; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lawrence Wayne and Glenda Taylor of Andrews, TX and Truitt Dorman "Butch" and Junie Taylor of Lake Sommerville, TX. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
