Evelyn Mae (Summers) Aguirre
1970 - 2020
Evelyn Mae Aguirre, 50, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis, with Richard Hollis officiating.
Evelyn was born April 3, 1970 in Portales, NM to William "Bill" Summers and Carol Griffin Summers. She worked as a Magistrate Court Clerk. Evelyn enjoyed cooking, listening to music, and spending time with her family. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Survivors include: her husband; Charlie Aguirre, four sons; Charlie Aguirre (Natisha) of Amarillo, TX, Jonathon "Jay" Aguirre (Maria) of Clovis, NM, Jordy Hayman (Ashley) of Clovis, NM, and Dakota Hayman Sr. (Brenda) of Clovis, NM, a sister; Lisa Summers, her parents; Bill and Carol Summers, two brothers; William "Bo" Summers (Stacey) of Syracuse, NY and Wesley Summers of Verona, WI, and 11 grandchildren; Keegan, JJ, Makaylah, Hailee, Karli, Beverly, Elijah, Ellionna, Aria, Dakota Jr., Anthony Arlette, Juliette, and Ericka. She was preceded in death by: her nepehw; Brandon Summers, grandmother; Evelyn Griffin, grandfather; Willie Griffin, and aunt; Brenda Griffin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435 www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
