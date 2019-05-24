Home

Farris E. Brock


1941 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Farris E. Brock Obituary
Brock, Farris E. age 77, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018. He was born in Clovis, NM on February 7, 1941, to Raymond and Burniece Brock. Farris is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rachel (Torres) Brock; and his children, Farris E. Brock Jr. and Deborah Sandoval and husband Raymond; four grandsons, Thomas and Travis Brock, Ray Jr. and Joshua Sandoval; one great-grandson, Atlas Oliver Wayne Brock. Private Services will be held in Clovis, NM on Memorial Day Weekend.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 26, 2019
