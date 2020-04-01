|
|
The incredible Fernando Sotero Sena Sr., age 71, of Clovis, New Mexico went to join his Heavenly Father on March 30, 2020.
Fernando was born on April 11, 1948 to loving and proud parents, Joe Caballero and Andrea Sena Caballero in Ft. Sumner, NM.
Throughout his life, Fernando was a family man, hard worker, and served his country, and community. In high school, he joined the United States Army voluntarily and loyally served two tours in Vietnam. Throughout his military career, Fernando was highly decorated and awarded two bronze stars, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Sharpshooter Badge, along with many more accolades and awards. Fernando also worked for the United States Citizenship and Immigration services in El Paso, Texas. After making his country proud with his dedicated service, Fernando worked as an income support administrator at La Casa in Clovis, New Mexico. He also held a Bachelor's degree in Business.
Fernando Sena is described by his adoring family as a loving husband and son, wonderful brother, and a dedicated father and grandfather. Fernando was caring and loyal to a fault when it came to his family and would do anything to take care of those he loved. He was a dedicated member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and enjoyed being part of the church. Fernando was fashionable, loved the Dallas Cowboys, and would never hesitate to bet on a game. He will be greatly missed by all the family and friends who had the joy and honor of knowing him.
Fernando Sena is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Andrea; his beloved wife, Petra Sena; and his daughter, April Sena.
Those left to cherish Fernando's memory include his sons, Fernando A. Sena Jr., Jesse Sena, Jose Sena, and Oscar Alvarado; brother Mario Caballero; sister Velia Caballero; and eleven wonderful grandchildren.
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 5, 2020