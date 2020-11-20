1/1
Florinda "Flor" Lopez
1947 - 2020
Funeral services for Florinda Lopez, 73, of Portales, will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Church of God of the First Born in Portales with Pastor David Viera officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with David Jose Viera, Abraham Jacob Viera, Eli Gamiel Viera, Brandon Viera, Eric Viera and Lloyd Viera serving as pallbearers.
Florinda Hilario Lopez, better known as Flor, was born October 17, 1947, in Big Spring, TX and died on the evening of November 17, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. She grew up in Big Spring, and was married to Jose Viera. They moved to Portales in 1965, and Mr. Viera preceded her in death on March 23, 1973, as the result of a trucking accident. She later was married to Leo Lopez, who also preceded her in death on March 21, 2003.
Mrs. Lopez loved going to church and church related activities, and was constantly telling people about Jesus. She had been a member of the Church of God of the First Born for 26 years at the time of her death. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was always shopping to find clothing and other items for her grandchildren. She also liked to go shopping for herself to buy clothes or items to decorate her home.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, David and Guadalupe Viera, Larry Viera and Rick and Fidelia Viera all of Portales; a daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Gabriel Estrada of Portales; 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lorenzo Hilario of Big Spring, TX; two sisters, Celia Rodriguez of Chowchili, CA and Margie Salinas of North Asheboro, NC. In addition to both of her husbands; she was preceded in death by both of her parents; four brothers, Robert Hilario, Rudy Hilario, Alfonso Hilario and Jacinto Hilario, Jr; two sisters, Gloria Garcia and Concepcion Viera; and by a daughter, Lisa Hernandez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of God of the First Born
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
