Private family funeral services for Floy Fred Wood Jr. (92 years of age) of Portales will be at Wheeler's Mortuary. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with grandsons and great-grandsons serving as pallbearers: Eric Dictson, Rustin Self, Ethan Self, Grant Dictson, Eli Dictson, Sawyer Dictson, and Archer Dictson. Honorary pallbearers are Johnathan Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald, and Michael Fitzgerald.
Woody Wood was born Sunday, February 19, 1928, in Clayton, New Mexico to Opal and Floy Fred Wood Sr. and passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Portales, New Mexico. He completed 8th grade in Sedan, New Mexico, and graduated from Clayton High School in 1946. His early employment included working for his father at an early age at Wood's Grocery and for the Rail Road the year he was a senior in Clayton. He moved to Portales and attended a semester at Eastern New Mexico University before serving in the in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, California, in 1947. He married Georgia Ruth McKenzie on Sunday, May 21, 1950, in Portales, New Mexico, at the Pine Street Church of Christ. Woody was later recalled to the Army in 1950 during the Korean War and stationed at Fort Smith, Arkansas. He later graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in 1956. He also worked as a salesman for JC Penney, a visiting teacher for the Portales' schools, a salesman for World Book Encyclopedia, manager of Turner's Department store in Clovis, and owner of Woody's Department Store in Clovis. Woody enjoyed his family, reading, gardening, camping, sightseeing, playing piano, photography, and working on many projects at home. He was a devoted Christian, long time member of the Church of Christ. He was a member and president of the Optimist Club and a member of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce.
He was married to Georgia McKenzie for nearly 60 years and their children include Mary (Wood) Dictson married to Barry Dictson residing Beaverton, Oregon. Jim Wood married to Terry (Mann) Wood residing in Portales, New Mexico. George Wood of Portales, New Mexico, and Elizabeth (Wood) married to Rod Self of Portales New Mexico. His grandchildren include Eric and Liberty Dictson, Sara and Patrick Fitzgerald, Jaime and Talia Wood Steele, Rustin and Cassidy Self, Rachelle and Josh Stephenson, Bethany and Trevor Walls, Ethan and Ella Self. Great-grandchildren include Grant Dictson, Eli Dictson, Sawyer Dictson, Archer Dictson, Johnathan Fitzgerald, Robert Fitzgerald, Michael Fitzgerald, Mary Fitzgerald, Laura Fitzgerald, Luke Steele, Jonah Stephenson, Caleb Stephenson, Baby Stephenson, Clark Self, and Meryn Walls. He is survived by his siblings Jerry Wood and his wife Pat; Doyce (Wood) King, and Sam Wood; and a brother-in-law, Wilfred McKenzie. Woody was preceded in death by his loving wife Georgia Ruth (McKenzie) Wood and his devoted parents Floy Fred Wood Sr. and Eva May Wood. Other loved ones that have passed include brother-in-law, James King; and sister-in-law, Germaine (Lynn) McKenzie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130 . The Wood Family wishes to express their appreciation to Twila Hurley and the Adult Daycare Staff, for their professional services, as they took such good care of our Dad. Special thanks to the Hospice Staff that provided care in his time of need. A special thanks to Makayla (Poynor) Gomez for her labor of love, as she cared for our Dad.
Woody saw work as a great blessing. He believed in work and being happy in your work. He had a positive outlook on life and looked for the good in others.
Ecclesiastes 3
9 What gain has the worker from his toil? 10 I have seen the business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with. 11 He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, he has put eternity into man's heart, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end. 12 I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful and to do good as long as they live; 13 also that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil-this is God's gift to man.
God bless your life and work.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 25, 2020