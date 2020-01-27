|
Frances (Louise) Odom, 95, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and formerly of Portales, NM, died January 16, 2020 in Las Cruces following a long and beautiful life.
Louise was born on December 8, 1924, in Nacogdoches, TX, to Walter Rowlett and Mary Louise Simons. She grew up in small towns in that area and graduated from Central Heights High School in Nacogdoches in 1945.
She continued her education at the Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, OK, where she earned a teaching degree in home economics in 1949.
On December 22, 1949, in Oglesby, TX, Louise exchanged wedding vows with an aspiring young preacher named Farrell Odom. Together Farrell and Louise began a life journey that would take them through many moves and into many communities, including Midland, TX, Caddo, OK, Clovis, Albuquerque, Houston, TX, Portales, Nara Visa, Logan, Cimarron, San Jon, and Floyd, where they stayed long enough for Louise to grow a large garden and enjoy the country air.
In 1967, they moved to Portales where they settled down to stay. She doted on her family, and she had celebrated 61 years of marriage with Farrell before he died in 2011.
Louise had a beautiful and generous spirit which shared wholeheartedly with all who knew her. She had a talent for growing vegetables and flowers-her irises are the stuff of legends-and never lost her keen appreciation for sunrises, sunsets, the magic of moonlight, the miracles of nature.
She had a true servant's heart and was an active and devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Portales, where she was a pillar of the Women's Circle. For years, she honored a standing commitment to help cook and serve Thursday lunches at the Portales Senior Meal Site.
Louise was a loyal prayer warrior whose deep and abiding faith was an inspiration to many, and she was an avid reader who loved sharing books with others.
She moved to Las Cruces in February 2018 to be closer to her daughter, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Farrell Odom; a son, Tom Odom; and four brothers, JB, Charles, Larry and Danny.
Survivors include her daughter, Gerre (Odom) Waller of Las Cruces; son and daughter in law Ron and Rebecca Odom of Boise, Idaho; Kelly Odom; four grandchildren: Tiffany Patch, Roni (and husband Mike) Alba, Traci (and husband Jason) White, Danny (and wife Sarah) Nesbitt; seven great-grandchildren: Kendra Patch, Alyssa Alba, Adryan Alba, Devin Alba, Marley White, Hogan White, and Mason Nesbitt; two sisters, Marie Yarbourgh and Gladys Veuleman; and two brothers, Raymond Rowlett and Robert Rowlett.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at La Posada, 299 Montana Ave. in Las Cruces, NM, for
For those who would like to honor Louise's life with a memorial donation, the family respectfully suggests gifts to the facility where she received such loving care these past many months: Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 Montana Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or her beloved home church: First United Methodist Church-Portales, 200 South Avenue C, Portales, NM 88130.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 29, 2020