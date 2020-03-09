|
|
Frances Kwapinski Richardson of Lubbock, Texas passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, at the age of 92. The youngest of six children, Frances was born in Bell Buckle, Tennessee to the home of Stanley and Irene (Douglas) Kwapinski.
Frances earned her BA and Ma degrees from ENMU, as well as, an Education Specialist Degree in counseling and guidance. She served as an instructor at Portales High School and later joined the faculty at ENMU where her career spanned nearly a quarter of a century. There she played a pivotal role in the inauguration of the Upward Bound Program, as well as, KNEW Public Television, and the Friends of Eastern Foundation where her leadership provided scholarship funds for countless ENMU students. In addition to her role as Director of Development, she served as Assistant to the President, Director of University Relations, and consultant to the U.S. Office of Education. After retiring to Alto, New Mexico, she continued to serve as a consultant for the Friends of Eastern Foundation and was later appointed to a six year term on ENMU's Board of Regents, as well as, a Board Director for New Mexico First.
Frances also co-authored a grant to establish Mental Health Resources, Inc., a community health center serving seven counties in eastern New Mexico. She served on the Portales City Counsel, the Portales Youth Reintegration Advisory Committee, the Roosevelt General Hospital Board, the NM State Corrections Commission, and the Alto Lakes Country Club Board.
Frances was happiest while spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren playing golf with good friends, reading, gardening, and helping young people. She lived by Eleanor Roosevelt's belief that "The most important thing you can do with your life is touch another person." Frances touched countless lives through her kindness and generosity. Her remarkable intuition, gracious manner, good humor, sarcastic wit, and bright smile will be dearly missed.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings and is survived by her daughters and their families; Sheri and Buddy Moore, Levelland, Texas, Campbell and Willie Gough and Gray, Houston, Texas, Sandi and Dale Fullerton, Calvin and Heather Fullerton and Cyler, Callan, Cayton all of Clovis, NM.
Frances' family would like to sincerely thank her wonderful caretakers at Wilshire Place Assisted Living in Lubbock, Texas for their kindness and dedication. They were truly her girlfriends. Per her request, no services will be held. Any remembrances may be directed to the ENMU Foundation, Station 8, 1500 South Avenue K, Portales, NM 88130 or the .
