|
|
Frances "Fran" Wood age 83, of Clovis, NM, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Clovis Healthcare & Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 2501 N Norris St., Clovis, with BJ Brooks officiating. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Garden cemetery. Aaron Sasse, Elisha Sasse, Dustin Wood, Jeremy Wood, Lance Wood and Jackson Wood will serve as pallbearers.
Fran was born to Maxine and Beryl Case in Shawnee, OK on July 10, 1936. She was adopted by, W.J. and Jennie Seckinger at five months. Fran was raised as an only child. She met her biological siblings in 1991 for the first time and she described this as a highlight of her life. Fran married Paul Wood in 1951 as Paul joined the U.S. Ari Force, together they retired in Clovis, NM after many transfers.
Fran and Paul raised four children, Lenelle Sasse (Don) of Grand Prairie, TX, Cynthia Roanhaus (Eric) of Clovis, NM, Rev Curtis Wood (Susan) of Randlett, OK, and Jennifer Kelley (Darren) of Clovis, NM. Frances and Paul have six grandchildren; Aaron, Ashlie, Dustin, Jeremy, Heather and Devin Lane, and 15 great grandchildren.
Fran said being a wife and mother was all she ever dreamed of being and adored her grandchildren. She also worked as a beautician at Golden Age Nursing Center for 26 years where she loved caring for the elderly people. Fran had a passion for animals and her hobbies included cooking, decorating, shopping at Crafts shows and Dillards, and weekly lunch dates with her best friend Latita Kelley.
Fran is survived by her three daughters, one daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Janet Hunt of Midwest City, OK, Gwen Davis of Wichita, KS, Theresa Collins of Herrin, IL, brothers Dwayne Bridges of Valley, AL, and Wayne Bridges of Shawnee, OK. She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband; Paul Wood, son; Curtis Wood, sister; Barbara Alexander, and second husband; Walter Ingle.
Thank you to Interim Home Health Care and Hospice Nurses, and dear friends who assisted in her care, and visited the last few weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA - The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 4, 2020