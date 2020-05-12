Francis Elaine Carson, 64, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Retirement Ranch. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are required a limit of only 5 visitors at a time, family will mandate the door. A private graveside service will be held at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Kaitlynne Hicks, Lexi Hicks, Keaton Hicks, Korbin Hicks, Grayson Carson, Hadley Carson, Sophia Arko, Josiah Arko, Nieves Granillo, Melissa Rogers, Melanie Hicks, JJ Hicks and Willie Rogers, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Elaine was born, January 21, 1956, to Edward Forrest and Betty Frances (Snyder) Gunnells, in Clovis, NM. She was given the gift of life and now she has to give it back. Elaine was a blessed woman who led a generous and love filled life.
She got sick in February 2010 with stage three breast cancer. Through chemo, with the help of her family, friends, doctors, and most important the heavenly father, she was able to put cancer in remission. God gave her a little more time to tell everyone "see you later." After a wonderful trip with most of her family and some of her close friends, Elaine had another battle with cancer. This time the cancer was in her brain and was terminal. Elaine grew up in Clovis, NM and graduated from Clovis High School. She enjoyed singing, dancing, running around with her very close friends, and spending time with family.
She was blessed with two children; Michael Charles Carson and Kristen Elaine Carson. She was a devoted mother who was able to watch both of her children grow and have children of their own. Elaine had a total of five grandchildren. Some of her fondest memories were holidays spent with family, going on cruises, and any chance to spend time with her children. Elaine spent most of her time with her mother; Betty Culver and her sisters; Leigh Anne Rogers her husband Billy, and family Mel, JJ, Melissa, and Toni, playing cards, games, or just visiting. She loved to socialize. She had some very dear friends from High School, as well as new friends that were made as the cancer spread. Elaine wanted everyone to enjoy and celebrate this one last time that she was able to bring everyone together. A reminder that it is not goodbye, it is "see you later."
Elaine is preceded in death by her father; Edward Gunnels, her paternal grandparents; Albert and Flossie Gunnels, her maternal grand parents; H.A and Frances Snyder. The family will like to say thank you to Retirement Ranch Staff, Jennifer McKinney from PRMC Hospice, and Dr. Raiz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.
Elaine was born, January 21, 1956, to Edward Forrest and Betty Frances (Snyder) Gunnells, in Clovis, NM. She was given the gift of life and now she has to give it back. Elaine was a blessed woman who led a generous and love filled life.
She got sick in February 2010 with stage three breast cancer. Through chemo, with the help of her family, friends, doctors, and most important the heavenly father, she was able to put cancer in remission. God gave her a little more time to tell everyone "see you later." After a wonderful trip with most of her family and some of her close friends, Elaine had another battle with cancer. This time the cancer was in her brain and was terminal. Elaine grew up in Clovis, NM and graduated from Clovis High School. She enjoyed singing, dancing, running around with her very close friends, and spending time with family.
She was blessed with two children; Michael Charles Carson and Kristen Elaine Carson. She was a devoted mother who was able to watch both of her children grow and have children of their own. Elaine had a total of five grandchildren. Some of her fondest memories were holidays spent with family, going on cruises, and any chance to spend time with her children. Elaine spent most of her time with her mother; Betty Culver and her sisters; Leigh Anne Rogers her husband Billy, and family Mel, JJ, Melissa, and Toni, playing cards, games, or just visiting. She loved to socialize. She had some very dear friends from High School, as well as new friends that were made as the cancer spread. Elaine wanted everyone to enjoy and celebrate this one last time that she was able to bring everyone together. A reminder that it is not goodbye, it is "see you later."
Elaine is preceded in death by her father; Edward Gunnels, her paternal grandparents; Albert and Flossie Gunnels, her maternal grand parents; H.A and Frances Snyder. The family will like to say thank you to Retirement Ranch Staff, Jennifer McKinney from PRMC Hospice, and Dr. Raiz.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.