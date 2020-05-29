Francisca Celina "Sally" Romero, 77, of Clovis, NM passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2020, at her home. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm Friday, June 5, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 Davis St, because of the restriction with COVID-19 please reserve the seating for family only. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memorials.
Sally was born in the small town of Anton Chico, NM to Joe and Sophie Montano. She is the second child in a family of three daughters and four sons. They moved to Clovis while still an infant. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School from Kindergarten to fifth grade, then went half a year to La Casita and the other half to Lincoln Jackson. She went to Gattis and Clovis High where she had to drop out in her senior year due to her mother's serious illness.
In 1961, Sally married Reynaldo, they have a son Anthony who has four children, and Rebecca who is a cosmetologist and married to Robert Martinez, and Evy who has two children.
Sally has always been involved in education; soon after her mother passed away she went and go her G.E.D. She taught Kindergarten for six years and Our Lady of Guadalupe School. Then went to work for the Clovis Schools at R.E.P.S.A.C. (Responsive Environment for Spanish American Children), then to La Casita as an instructional aide before going into the day care business. She was co-owner of the Hi-Plains Day Care Center for over six years, then went back to La Casita as the Librarian for over 30 years. She taught as a substitute teacher in many of the Clovis Public Schools, and she enjoyed it immensely.
Sally is very much a part of her community and church, she has always been an active member in her church, she sings in the choir, has been a Lector in Eucharistic Minister, served in the Parish Council, Our Lady of Guadalupe School Board, St. Rita Society, Youth Board, and has produced and directed several of the Friday Night Talent Shows. Sally served as Director Fiestas at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for 20 years and participated in many talent shows. She sang in the OLG Choir for over 30 years. She served as Director for 20 years over the Religious Education. She is also a past member of the Latin American Club at C.A.F.B. where she was Publicity Chairman and a member of the bowling team. Sally belonged to two car clubs. She loved "All" of her music. She loved to draw, paint, and was an excellent story telling. Sally won awards at the fair for her "Prune Pies". All of her friends were her best friends, many of them were from Kinder.
Sally has also participated in various activities that the Clovis Carver Library has been involved in. Her talents have highlighted story hour, arts and crafts activities, and various seasonal and cultural events. She was instrumental in receiving the Proclamation for Cinco de Mayo Fiesta and serving as co-chairman. Other honors she has received are being named Boy Scout Mother of the year. Her biggest and proudest achievement is raising and nurturing four brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include: her husband of 59 years; Reynaldo Romero, three children; Evy Fowler, Joe Romero, and Rebecca Martinez and husband Robert, grandchildren; Adam and Melissa Castillo, Ebony Fowler, Dominic Fowler, Damond Fowler, Julia and Mike Cline, Tony and Lyndsi Romero, Damian and Samantha Romero, Jordan and Matt Grimm, Cindy and Steve Kester, Rachel Cowart, Raven Robertson, and Bobby Martinez Jr., and great-grandchildren; Ambrielle Castillo, Devon Fowler, Kameron Fowler, Heaven Fowler, Kobe Fowler, Kyson Fowler, Kali Fowler, Damond Fowler, Delica Fowler, Isabella Cline, Madison Cline, Liam Cline, Ty Romero, Nathan Romero, Quinn Romero, Elijah Romero, Elliyah Romero, Ray Robertson, Aaliyah Robertson, Sophia Robertson, Timmy Young, Adri Cowart, Liam Cowart, Sara Kester, Peyton Kester, Michael Kester, and Elicia Kester, and special friends; Sydney, Fred, and Casandra. She was preceded in death by her mother; Sophie Montano, father; Jose Montano, brother; Dale Montano, sister; Patricia Montano, and nephew, Julian Montano.
The family would like to thank everyone for all of the gifts, food, flowers, cards, and donations.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
