Frank Robert Tawney Sr
1938 - 2020
Frank Robert Tawney, Sr, 82, beloved father and grandfather, was called home by his Savior in the early morning of November 5, 2020. He entered this world on January 9, 1938, in Carroll County, MD, born to James and Ethel (Groft) Tawney.
He served in the Army from 1956 to 1959 at White Sands Missile Range, NM. He met Lucy Pacheco in Socorro NM, and they married in 1959. They moved back and forth between Maryland and New Mexico until Lucy said she wanted to stay "near home". They made Clovis their home for over 20 years, and later moved to Melrose. Upon Lucy's death he traveled all over the United States visiting his children and grandchildren. He worked for the federal service (USAF) and retired as Chief, Supply Inspection from Cannon Air Force Base, NM.
He will be remembered as an exceptional father, loving husband, a quiet and wise man with advice to share if asked. He also was a faithful member of the Church and never shied away from hard work. He habitually improved the lives of many people he met across the United States.
He is survived by his daughters, Rosemary Lyden (Nathan) of Kettering, OH, Brenda S. Wells (Ben) of Summerville, SC, Sandra A. Medina (Alfred) of Las Cruces, NM; "adopted" daughter, Cindy Bargas (Mark) of Clovis, NM; and sons, Frank R. Tawney, Jr. of Las Cruces, NM and Daniel J. Tawney (Stacia) of San Antonio, TX; his sister, Dorothy of Westminster, MD; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; his daughter, Teresa; his parents, James and Ethel Tawney; brothers, Walter, John, James, David, Andrew, Donald; and his sister Edna.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at 10AM on Thursday, 19 November 2020, at the Steed-Todd Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Melrose Cementary. A viewing will be held on November 19, 2020, from 9-10 am at Steed Todd. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Rita Church for their parish hall renovation (https://gf.me/u/y4vapf) or a leukemia/cancer charity of your choice.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
