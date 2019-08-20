|
Frank T. Dottle, 82, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born May 20, 1937, in New Castle, PA to Frank Sr. and Lucy Dottle. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1955-1963. He retired in 1997 as General Manager from ENMR-Plateau. He enjoyed his retirement traveling to various casinos and concerts. He drove across country to Woodstock '99. He was a manager and number one fan of local band Marshall Law and was affectionately known as "Marshall Pa". He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, and sister; Mary Lou Carmasino. He is survived by his wife; Marilyn of the home, two sisters; Gloria Forgione of New York and Joan Apperson of Florida, numerous nieces and nephews, one daughter; Kim Garcia (Greg) of Clovis, one son; Kevin Sparks of Aberdeen, WA, four grandkids; Brittni Ojeda (Mauro), Sarah Garcia, Aaron Garcia (Amanda), John Hidalgo (Leaah), and eight great-grandkids. Per Frank's request no services will be held, cremation has taken place. Family request memorial contributions be made to or a .
"He lived, He loved, He died" - Frank Dottle
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 21, 2019