Frank W. Boone, Jr., went to his heavenly home Saturday, April 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving wife, friends and pets. Frank was born on March 23, 1955 in Casper, Wyoming to the home of Frank W. Boone, Sr. and Wanda Boone. Cremation has already taken place and a private service to be held at a later date.

He graduated from Nowata High School, he then attended Clovis Community College and ENMU earning his Bachelor degree in Psychology. He went on to work at ENMRSH where he helped initiate the Special Olympics Program.

Frank went on to pursue his passion with the love of comics and people by opening his own business "Captain Comics Specialty Shop" from 1985-1993, he never met a stranger was a true people person. As a happy and imaginative individual he loved fantasy and expressed it tin hi beautiful artistic drawings. Frank was also an accomplished musician and entrepreneur. He played and taught many instruments to many people, and had several bands over the years. His family and friends will cherish the memories of the jam sessions.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 42 years, Sandra of the home, Wayne Boone and Alicia Boone; seven grandchildren Alex Boone, Sklyer Boone, Daniel Boone, Dale Boone, Sinira Boone, Elijah Ortiz and Katara Ortiz; one great grandchild Eric and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Those greeting Frank were his parents; sister Charlotte Sue Steward; brother Charles Wiggins and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial donations in memory of Frank may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

