On November 4, Frankie Lucille Webb of Glenwood passed away at home with her loving Husband holding her hand.
The Quiet Lady was born in San Jon, New Mexico on May 4, 1937, to Mable Beatrice Stinson and Frank Roberts. After graduating from San Jon High School, Frankie became a bookkeeper for several businesses in Clovis, New Mexico while raising three sons. After her husband retired, she found comfort in Glenwood, New Mexico and enjoyed continuing to help local organizations with her financial skills. Her other interests were watching Professional Bull Riding, Reading Romance Novels and creating some of the most beautiful quilts ever made.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harold Roberts, a sister Marie Christian, and Grandson Terry Dean Webb Jr.
Those left to mourn her passing are her Husband Billy N. Webb of Glenwood; her Sister Valeta Weaver of Bosque Farms; Sons Terry Dean Webb (Glenna) of Deming, Larry Tad Webb of Las Cruces, and Carey Shawn Webb of Deming; 9 Grand Children, 10 Great Grandchildren, 8 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She has found Peace in the arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 17, 2019