Fredy "Skip" Moss age 75, of Clovis, NM passed away February 3, 2020, at his home in Clovis. Visitation will be held, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2:00PM - 6:00PM, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton St., Clovis. Graveside services will be held, Friday February 7, 2020, at Texico Cemetery, Texico, NM, at 11:00 AM.
Fredy was born, January 24, 1945, to Freddie and Marcine (Pardue) Moss, in Clovis, NM. He was a cowboy, loved raising horses, team roping, and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include; two sons; Marty Moss and his wife, Deann of Farwell, TX, Danny Aaron Moss of Grandbury, TX, one daughter; Heather Beverage of Farwell, TX, three grandchildren; Carissa Alexander and her husband Jacob of Tokio, TX, Steffan Moss of Grandbury, TX, Ayden Beverage of Farwell, TX, two great grandchildren; Sawyer Alexander, and Raelynn Alexander, sister; Debbie Hall and husband Gary of Belen, NM, three brother; Ronnie Tipton and his wife Dottie of Portales, NM, Chuck Tipton and his wife Susan of Tahoka, TX, Frankie Tipton and his wife Vicki of Clovis, NM, and extended nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his partner; Glenda Calder, mother and step-father; Marcine and T.J. Tipton, father; Freddie Moss, and sister; Sandy Cox.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020