Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Texico Cemetery
Texico, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredy Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredy "Skip" Moss


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredy "Skip" Moss Obituary
Fredy "Skip" Moss age 75, of Clovis, NM passed away February 3, 2020, at his home in Clovis. Visitation will be held, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 2:00PM - 6:00PM, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton St., Clovis. Graveside services will be held, Friday February 7, 2020, at Texico Cemetery, Texico, NM, at 11:00 AM.

Fredy was born, January 24, 1945, to Freddie and Marcine (Pardue) Moss, in Clovis, NM. He was a cowboy, loved raising horses, team roping, and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include; two sons; Marty Moss and his wife, Deann of Farwell, TX, Danny Aaron Moss of Grandbury, TX, one daughter; Heather Beverage of Farwell, TX, three grandchildren; Carissa Alexander and her husband Jacob of Tokio, TX, Steffan Moss of Grandbury, TX, Ayden Beverage of Farwell, TX, two great grandchildren; Sawyer Alexander, and Raelynn Alexander, sister; Debbie Hall and husband Gary of Belen, NM, three brother; Ronnie Tipton and his wife Dottie of Portales, NM, Chuck Tipton and his wife Susan of Tahoka, TX, Frankie Tipton and his wife Vicki of Clovis, NM, and extended nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his partner; Glenda Calder, mother and step-father; Marcine and T.J. Tipton, father; Freddie Moss, and sister; Sandy Cox.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -