There will be a Celebration of Life service at Wheeler Mortuary of Portales on Friday, August 28, at 2:00 pm. Honorary Pallbearers include: Robert L. (Bob) Matheny, Lonnie Leslie, Mel Mapes, Larry Robinson, Kenneth Sumners, and Jerald Daughrity. Specifics regarding viewing, visitation, and attendance are available by calling Wheeler Mortuary, 575-356-4455. In lieu of flowers, donations are greatly appreciated to be sent to: New Mexico Christian Children's Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130.
G. C. Ross passed peacefully on August 21, 2020 at his home in Clovis, NM after fighting a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones and spent time with many dear friends prior to his passing. G. C. was born in Graham, Texas, on February 14, 1938, to Grover C. and Thelma Ross.
G.C. graduated from Portales High School in 1956 and received his B.A. in Elementary Education & History from ENMU in 1960, his M.E. in Educational Administration from ENMU in 1964, and his ED.S. in Educational Administration from ENMU in 1970. He taught in Lovington, Portales, and Clovis elementary schools from 1960 to 1967 before serving as Principal at Eugene Field Elementary School from 1967-1971. He then served as Principal at Lockwood Elementary from 1971 -1986. He was the Assistant Superintendent for Instruction at Clovis Municipal Schools from 1986 – 2001. He was also called to serve as Interim Superintendent for Clovis Municipal Schools from 2004 – 2005 and again in 2010. G.C. was the Assessment Coordinator for NAEP (National Assessment for Educational Progress) WESTAT from 2006-2007 and the Educational Consultant for Keystone International, Inc. for Curry & Roosevelt counties from 2007 – 2008. He served as the Supervisor for NAEP Westat from 2008 – 2010 and became the Facilitator/Coordinator for the Superintendent Search for the Clovis Municipal Schools Board of Education in 2010. G.C. resumed his role as a Supervisor for NAEP Westat from 2010 – 2013. During his fifteen years as Assistant Superintendent for CMS, G.C. provided leadership in developing and implementing the District Performance Evaluation Plans, Competency Based Curriculum Plans for all content areas K-12, Remediation Plans for Pre-K – 12, the first Five-Year Technology Plan, Tech Prep/Concurrent Enrollment Plan with Clovis Community College, Prevention Program for K-12, Staff Development Program for all staff, Clovis Assessment Blueprint (Strategy #8), Cooperative Professional Development Plan, District Science Fair, Regional Spelling Bee, and District Math Mania.
G.C. believed in living a life of service. G.C. served in the New Mexico Army National Guard from 1956 – 1959. He has attended Southside Church of Christ for many years and served as a member (2002-2019) and President (2009-2018) of the New Mexico Christian Children's Home Board of Directors. He also served as President of Clovis Noonday Lions' Club in 1973 and was President of the Sandzen Homeowner's Association from 2003 – 2005. He served as a member of the Clovis Municipal Schools' Educational Foundation Board of Directors from 2010 – 2019. He received many honors during his career, including: the NMASCD Excellence in Education Award; 1995, the NMCSA Administrator of the Year Award; 1996, CMS Employee of the Month; August 1993, CMS Employee of the Month; June 1998. He was inducted into the ENMU Educator Hall of Honors September 2001, was inducted into the NMCCH Garden of Honors; November 22, 2014, was inducted into the CHS Hall of Honors; May 9, 2015, and was awarded the first Clovis Municipal Schools' Impact Award on August 9, 2019.
G.C.'s theme was that of love because he said, "I was born on Valentine's Day." He lived a balanced life with an emphasis on body, soul, and spirit. Body: He became a runner at age 39 and kept a daily log. By January 15, 2016, he had logged 50,000 miles. During his 40's, he completed seven, 26.2 mile marathons with a personal best of 3 hours, 40 minutes. He particularly enjoyed the years spent running with his yellow lab, Hailey. His favorite quote was "The race is not always to the swift, but to those who keep on running." After retiring, he greatly enjoyed playing golf with some very colorful characters and dear friends (the Dew Busters). Soul: He loved his family and found his soulmate, Jan Compton, in the 9th grade. He said it was a match made in Heaven. Spirit: G.C. was a lifelong student of theology, history, and literature in search of the meaning of life. He said he came to believe that it was the journey that was important and the answers to life's great questions would not be found in this life. His religious belief boiled down to love. He believed we should love God with all of our hearts, mind, and soul, and love thy neighbor as thyself. James 1:27; his focus scripture: "Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after the orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world." Work: G.C. inherited a strong work ethic from his Dad and always applied that to the task at hand. He was passionate about public education and its value to our children and our democracy. Politics: G.C. was a lifelong Democrat like his Dad, Grover C. Ross.
Survivors include his wife, Jan (Compton) Ross, his son, Brent Ross (P.J.) of Littleton, CO, his daughter, Dana Ware (Mike) of Bovina, TX, grandsons Parker Ross (Jamie) of Darien, CT, and Garett Ross (Kelly Hancock), of Los Angeles, CA, step-grandsons Matthew Ware (Rachel), of Canyon, TX, and Luke Ware (Alex) of Shallowater, TX, great-grandsons Landon Ross, Lincoln Ware, and Mason Ware. He is also survived by a beloved sister, May Dell Daughrity (Jerald) of Portales, NM and nephews Varen Daughrity (Mary) of Portales, NM, and Dyron Daughrity (Sunde) of Malibu, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Thelma Ross, and his brother, Bernard Ross. Heartfelt and immense gratitude goes to Christine Espinoza, his beloved caregiver and friend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net