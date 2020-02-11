Home

Gabriel Esco Davies


1979 - 2020
Gabriel Esco Davies Obituary
Gabriel Esco Davies passed from this life February 3, 2020. He was 40 years young.
He was preceded from this life by his grandparents, Pete and Mildred Davies, Garland and Claire Casey; and Casper, his dog that he loved.
He left behind his two wonderful and loving sons he adored and was so proud of, Isaiah and Aiden Davies; his parents, Wayne and Pat Davies; his brother, Chase Davies; his granddaughter, Samantha Davies and a grandchild due in August.
Gabriel had a heart of Gold, a heart of a Warrior. His friends are numerous. He loved them fiercely, as he did his family. He will be greatly missed.
No funeral will be held. A memorial and gathering will be held for him sometime this summer.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020
