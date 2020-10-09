1/1
Gabriel "Gabe" Tapia
1935 - 2020
Gabriel "Gabe" Tapia, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Clovis Healthcare & Rehab Center in Clovis. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton. A funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street. Burial will follow at Mission Gardens of Memories. Andres Tapia, Mark Tapia, Ermie Gonzales, Gina Salazar, Angel Gonzales, Andrew Tapia, Xavior Tapia, Ezekiel Tapia, and Daniel Tapia, Jr. will serve as pallbearers. Remaining grandchildren serve as honorary pallbearers.
Gabe was born, December 23, 1935 to Pedro Griego and Rufina Tapia in Santa Fe, NM. He married Angelica "Angie" Sena on October 1, 1956 in Clovis. Gabe was a self employed construction worker, enjoyed restoring old cars, and spending time with his family. He loved playing golf, pool, writing songs and poems.
Survivors include: his three sons; Daniel (JoAnn) Tapia of Clovis, NM, Tim Tapia of Clovis, NM, and Rick Tapia (Lisa Summers) of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Edwina Salazar of Clovis, NM, and Mona (Larry) Gonzales of Clovis, NM, six brothers; Daniel (Paulina) Griego of Clovis, NM, Cipriano (Linda) Griego of Clovis, NM, Andrew Griego of Clovis, NM, J.T. (Judy) Griego of Albuquerque, NM, Moises (Sadie) Tapia of Portales, NM, and Johnny Tapia of Portales, NM, 24 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Angie Tapia, parents; Pedro Griego and Rufina Tapia, two brothers; Dino Griego and Nick Griego, sister; Lydia Ulibarri, grandson; Gabriel R. Tapia, and great-grandson; Diego Gonzales.
The family would like to express a very special, thank you to, Genesis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
