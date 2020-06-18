Garnett Wayne Turner, age 83, of Hampton Township, PA passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Born June 29, 1936, in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, he was the son of the late James T. and Edith (Moore) Turner. He was raised on a farm in eastern New Mexico and attended Highlands University before moving to the Washington, D.C. area when drafted in the Navy. He gained a Master's degree in Education at University of Maryland. He was married for 56 years to Margaret (Walsh) Turner, who passed away on December 15, 2018. For most of his married life, he and his family lived in Silver Spring, Maryland. He and Margaret retired first to Rio Rancho, NM and then to Allison Park, PA.
Wayne spent his entire working life in education, as a biology teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland and as a principal of a private school. His great passions were music and basketball, which he coached for his sons' teams. In addition to playing the banjo and dulcimer, Wayne had a natural talent for the piano and loved nothing more than entertaining others with his playing. He enjoyed music of all kinds, especially jazz, classical music and opera. In retirement, he was a volunteer at UPMC Passavant Hospital, playing piano for visitors in the lobby, which gave him great satisfaction and joy.
He is survived by his two sons, Eric W. Turner, of Albuquerque, NM and Mark W. Turner of London, UK; four granddaughters, Kathleen, Allison, Elizabeth and Lillian Turner, all of Middlebury, IN; siblings, Waunema Hyman, Juanita Payne of Truth or Consequences, NM, James Turner of Frankfurt, KY, David Turner of Albuquerque, NM and Dwight Turner of Canyon, TX.
A private service for the family will take place in County Cork, Ireland.
Memorial Donations may be made to: www. savethemusic.org and www.nativepartner ship.org
Born June 29, 1936, in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, he was the son of the late James T. and Edith (Moore) Turner. He was raised on a farm in eastern New Mexico and attended Highlands University before moving to the Washington, D.C. area when drafted in the Navy. He gained a Master's degree in Education at University of Maryland. He was married for 56 years to Margaret (Walsh) Turner, who passed away on December 15, 2018. For most of his married life, he and his family lived in Silver Spring, Maryland. He and Margaret retired first to Rio Rancho, NM and then to Allison Park, PA.
Wayne spent his entire working life in education, as a biology teacher in Montgomery County, Maryland and as a principal of a private school. His great passions were music and basketball, which he coached for his sons' teams. In addition to playing the banjo and dulcimer, Wayne had a natural talent for the piano and loved nothing more than entertaining others with his playing. He enjoyed music of all kinds, especially jazz, classical music and opera. In retirement, he was a volunteer at UPMC Passavant Hospital, playing piano for visitors in the lobby, which gave him great satisfaction and joy.
He is survived by his two sons, Eric W. Turner, of Albuquerque, NM and Mark W. Turner of London, UK; four granddaughters, Kathleen, Allison, Elizabeth and Lillian Turner, all of Middlebury, IN; siblings, Waunema Hyman, Juanita Payne of Truth or Consequences, NM, James Turner of Frankfurt, KY, David Turner of Albuquerque, NM and Dwight Turner of Canyon, TX.
A private service for the family will take place in County Cork, Ireland.
Memorial Donations may be made to: www. savethemusic.org and www.nativepartner ship.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.