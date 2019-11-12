Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Fenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Clifton Fenn


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Clifton Fenn Obituary
Gary Clifton Fenn, 76, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating.
Gary was born May 13, 1944 in Clovis, NM to Ira "Dick" Fenn and Dorothy Alexander Fenn. He married Pamela on December 20, 1964 in Clovis, NM. Gary enjoyed art and photography.
Survivors include: his two sons; James Fenn (Brenda) of Corpus Christi, TX and Jacob Fenn of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Michelle Paro (Brad) of Clovis, NM and Krystal Lane (Richard) of Houston, TX, two sisters; Judy Long (Glen) of Texico, NM and Ruthie Parchey (Harry) of McVeytown Pennsylvania, companion; Sandy Davis-Fenn of Clovis, NM, eight grandchildren; Nicole Anaya, Aadam Anaya, Paul Fen, Katie Rainey, Kristina Rosita, Melissa Simpson, Taylor Carder, and Robyn Bernal, and three great-grandchildren; Harper Rainey, Dalton Simpson,and Averei Arzola.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435,
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -