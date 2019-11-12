|
|
Gary Clifton Fenn, 76, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating.
Gary was born May 13, 1944 in Clovis, NM to Ira "Dick" Fenn and Dorothy Alexander Fenn. He married Pamela on December 20, 1964 in Clovis, NM. Gary enjoyed art and photography.
Survivors include: his two sons; James Fenn (Brenda) of Corpus Christi, TX and Jacob Fenn of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Michelle Paro (Brad) of Clovis, NM and Krystal Lane (Richard) of Houston, TX, two sisters; Judy Long (Glen) of Texico, NM and Ruthie Parchey (Harry) of McVeytown Pennsylvania, companion; Sandy Davis-Fenn of Clovis, NM, eight grandchildren; Nicole Anaya, Aadam Anaya, Paul Fen, Katie Rainey, Kristina Rosita, Melissa Simpson, Taylor Carder, and Robyn Bernal, and three great-grandchildren; Harper Rainey, Dalton Simpson,and Averei Arzola.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435,
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 13, 2019