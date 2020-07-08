1/1
Gary "Popsey" Langford
1948 - 2020
Mr. Gary Langford of Clovis, New Mexico went home to be with Jesus on July 7, 2020.
Gary was born in Clovis June 15, 1948. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1966. Gary and Cathy married Nov. 21, 1986. Gary served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked 40+ years in the cable industry. Gary had accepted Jesus as his Savior and this love he showed to others in his kind, and compassionate way. We all loved him dearly and he will be deeply missed. He enjoyed drawing animals and old buildings. He loved fishing, bird hunting with his dog Jake and spending time on the lake in his pontoon boat. He was preceded in death by his father Ben "Pete" Dow Langford, his father-in- law Harold Wyman, and his stepfather James Pruitt. He is survived by his wife Cathy Langford,daughter Alison Copes and her husband Brian, sons Elliot Ford and his wife Lindsie, Darren Langford and his wife Desiree, his mother Gladys Pruitt, his mother-in-law Shirley Wyman, sister Phyllis Fenn, sister Rita Watjen and her husband Russ. Brother-in-law Brad Wyman and his wife Debbie. Grandchildren Will, Claire, and Caroline Copes. Carrington, Harley, and Tatum Ford and Dawsyn Langford. Who all affectionately called him "Popsey". Gary also had many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life, in Garys honor, will be a graveside memorial at a later date. The memorial will be officiated by Rev. Dale Wesley pastor of Living Stones Nazarene Church. Pallbearers include Elliot Ford, Darren Langford, Brian Copes, Brad Wyman, Ronnie Craig, and Howard Leatherwood.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
