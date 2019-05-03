George Durham, 84 passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019 at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. He was surrounded by sisters Glenda Lewis of Kansas City, Missouri, Dana Williams of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, niece Shannon, Melody, Faith and nephew Cody.

George was born in Pettit, Texas on March 24, 1934 to Charley and Blanche Durham. After graduating from high school he served in the Army and then worked for the phone company until retirement. He attended Central Baptist Church and Charlie's Angels Sunday School class. He loved to fish, dance, play cards, dominos and tell jokes.

Preceding him in death is father Charley Durham, mother Blanche Durham, sister Charlcy Ziegenfuss and brother Marshall Durham.

He is survived by daughter Toby Speer of Clovis, son Holt Durham, grandchildren including Timberlee Durham of Clovis, brother Jerry Durham and his wife Karen of Dimmitt, sisters Fannie Sue Hammomtree of Powell, Wyoming, Glenda Lewis of Kansas City, Missouri and Dana Williams of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, family members Sue Durham and Allen Ziegenfuss or Portales, nieces and nephews; and niece and nephew Keith and Melissa Durham of Clovis, New Mexico who looked out for George.

Services will be announced at a later date.